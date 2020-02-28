Chicken Veronique by Chef Simon Webster

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Looking for an easy, yet elegant dinner idea? Chef Simon has a great idea here to share.
Chicken Veronique
2 large chicken breast (halved) or 1 whole chicken, cut into 8 pieces
Salt and pepper, to season chicken
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1/4 cup thinly sliced yellow onions
1/2 cup dry white wine
1 cup heavy cream
2 teaspoons dried tarragon
1 cup sliced seedless grapes (red or green)
Heat butter and olive oil in a large skillet. Add chicken and brown on all sides. Remove to a baking dish and place in a 350 degree oven until cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees. About 15 to 20 minutes depending on thickness of the meat. If using bone-in chicken add more time but continue to monitor the internal temperature of the meat.
Add onions and garlic to the skillet and sauté until soft. Add white wine and reduce by half. Add cream, grapes and tarragon and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and let thicken for about a minute. Remove from heat. Arrange chicken on a serving platter. Pour sauce over the chicken and serve.
Recipe by Chef Simon Webster, Sabor a Pasion Estate & Vineyard, www.saborapasion.com, 903-729-9500
