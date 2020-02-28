Angelina County Emergency Management coordinator gives update on local response to coronavirus

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Emergency Management coordinator says the a task force representing the City of Lufkin and Angelina County met Thursday to discuss ways to prepare for a potential coronavirus outbreak.
KTRE’s T’Ebonie Tanner spoke with Ricky Connor who says procedures implemented yet because there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the area. He says the Angelina County Health District is monitoring the situation and will update the public if something changes.
