WEBXTRA: Students, faculty heartbroken over East Texas Christian Academy’s decision to close

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Christian Academy is closing. The ETCA Board of Trustees announced this week that it will close on May 31.
ETCA was founded 40 years ago. KLTV’s Dante Nunez visited the school Thursday and talked to the head of the school and a faculty member who’s been there for more than 20 years.
The school released the following statement regarding its decision:
It is with heavy hearts and great sadness the ETCA Board of Trustees announces that East Texas Christian Academy will formally close May 31, 2020.
When ETCA was founded 40 years ago, families had fewer choices; today the greater Tyler area has a wealth of options, from award-winning public schools with state-of-the-art facilities, new charter opportunities, to many excellent private school options.
This is not a decision that was taken lightly; rather, this decision was only made after extensive efforts to increase enrollment over time. Though this is extremely difficult, we recognize this decision is necessary to give our students, faculty, and staff the clarity they need as they make decisions regarding the upcoming school year.
We are working diligently to share as many resources as possible for ETCA students and families to move forward. The outpouring of support from other private and charter schools has been overwhelming.
Thank you to all the members of this community which have supported ETCA throughout the years. We are grateful for the influence that this ministry has had on generations of students.
Faculty members, both past and present, have devoted themselves to equipping the young people here with a Christ-centered education, and their service deserves far more recognition than we can offer.
Words are not adequate to express the deep appreciation we feel toward the teachers, administrators, parents, grandparents and supporters who have selflessly invested their time, energy and resources in this school.
It is our prayer that the principles taught and the memories made in our time together at ETCA will continue to be a blessing throughout the lives of its former students as they mature in wisdom and stature and seek to serve Christ Jesus our King.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.