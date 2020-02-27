Volunteers get to work at site of Longview ministry fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department responded to a fire call around 7 a.m.
The Shade Tree Ministry in the 2100 block of East Marshall Avenue had smoke pouring from the building as firefighters arrived. The fire was contained to one area of the building. Firefighters cut through the roof to get access to the fire and put it out before it spread to more of the building.
A volunteer for the ministry says the area that caught fire housed most of their donated items which they distribute to those in need.
Shade Tree Ministry volunteer Bobby Crenshaw is glad the fire didn’t burn long, but smoke and water damage affected:
“A room full of clothes, and of course smoke damage throughout the building,” Crenshaw said.
Which included:
“Baby clothes, women’s clothes, men’s clothes, jackets, coats, socks, diapers, towels, sheets; everything,” Crenshaw revealed.
Items given away to help people back on their feet, according to Crenshaw. Some things he said will be helpful.
“The baby stuff. I think I’ll probably take some of that stuff home and wash it.”
But the first priority is to save what he can.
“Seal the roof; keep the water out and just fellowship together,”
A few others involved with the ministry were there within a couple hours of the fire being extinguished.
“Me and three or four other guys are fixing to get started on securing the place,” Crenshaw said.
And it’s not just for the weather.
”To keep the homeless people out; sleeping in here. It was 21 degrees last night. It’s cold. Whenever you’re desperate you’ll do anything.”
The roof is being patched and the power was restored Thursday evening to the building housing several freezers. That means the ministry won’t lose the food inside.
“I’m sure that we’ll have to have some inspectors come; the City of Longview will have to come inspect it. But we’ve got a commissary; what we call a commissary and a kitchen that we have freezers in a different building that we got to get up and going,” Crenshaw stated.
They call it Jesus Burger and they feed and minister to those in need on Saturdays. Volunteers say they will have service there this Satruday.
