UT System Board of Regents approves medical school in Tyler

AUSTIN, TEXAS (KLTV) - The UT System Board of Regents has approved the establishment of a medical school in Tyler.
The board approved the proposal unanimously on Thursday. The next step is to get legislative support in the next session.
According to Board Chairman Kevin Eltife, the school will give East Texans a chance to pursue a medical career without having to leave the region. It will also increase the number of physicians and critical specialty areas to serve the region, Eltife said.
The Tyler medical school will be the seventh in the UT System.
