Tyler Public Library increases wireless internet access

Released by the City of Tyler Communications:
The Tyler Public Library made recent changes to their wireless internet access inside and outside the building, thanks to E-Rate, a program that helps schools and libraries obtain affordable broadband.
Because of this program, the Library was able to double the strength of its wireless connectivity from 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps. The expansion also included the addition of nine wireless access points throughout all three Library floors, including two external units on the front and back patios.
The Library remains a popular location for patrons needing a computer and wireless access. The Library’s computer lab saw a total number of 26,396 sessions in 2019 as well as approximately 19,345 wireless connections.
For more information regarding this project or others, please contact the Library at (903) 593-7323 or look us up at www.TylerLibrary.com.