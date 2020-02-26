Overnight Weather At Your Fintertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Skies are expected to remain clear overnight tonight. Temperatures are expected to cool off VERY QUICKLY tonight, dropping into the upper 20s for a few hours. We should remain below freezing for 4-6 hours tonight, so it might not be a bad idea to cover any tender vegetation and have the animals come in for tonight. An area-wide frost is likely. We will be warming tomorrow night, so we won’t have to deal with this then. Plentiful sunshine is likely through Saturday with clouds slowly building back on Sunday. Rain chances return on Monday and continue through Wednesday morning as a cold front moves through on Tuesday afternoon. At this time, rainfall totals Monday through Wednesday morning appear to be in the .50” to 1.25” range. Lower totals south, higher totals northern areas. A substantial warming trend is likely as well as we head into the weekend. Highs should be in the lower to middle 70s Sat-Tue, lows from the lower 40s on Saturday to near 60 on Tuesday before the front moves through.