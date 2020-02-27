EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A very cold start this morning with temperatures below freezing, but light winds mean not wind chill to deal with today. Winds remain light through the day and lots of sunshine will make for a nice, cool afternoon. High temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 50s. More sunshine and slightly warmer tomorrow with highs in the 60s. The sunshine continues into the weekend and the warming trend brings afternoon high temperatures into the 70s. It will become breezy this weekend and clouds will begin to increase Sunday. Chances for rain are looking even more likely for early next week.