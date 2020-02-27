Fire crews battling blaze at Shade Tree Ministry on E. Marshall Ave.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview fire crews are working to extinguish a fire at a local ministry Thursday morning.
According to Longview fire officials, firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire at the Shade Tree Ministry in the 2100 block of E. Marshall Avenue, east of Eastman Road. At least five fire trucks are on the scene, and visible smoke can be seen coming from the building.
“At the moment there are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation,” said Kevin May, Longview Fire Marshall.
According to the ministries website, The Shade Tree Fellowship is a community of hope, bringing the love of Christ and the helping hands of the community to the forgotten and marginalized population of Longview, TX and other communities.
They offer Hot meals, clothing, bibles, worship and the life changing word of God are just a few of the ways that communities are honored through this amazing ministry founded by On Mission Ministries.
“They meet every Saturday for fellowship and worship and they come together for a meal at Jesus Burger,” said May.
