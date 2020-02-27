Kilgore College to host free piano concert

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore College is inviting you to a free piano concert Thursday night.
The KC Music and Dance Department will present “Vienna Blood” at 7 p.m. in Van Cliburn Auditorium. It features duo piano pieces by composers Grieg, Mussorgsky, Schubert and J. Strauss II.
Performers will include David Berryhill, worship minister at First Baptist Church of Kilgore; Mary Heiden, department chair of the KC Music and Dance Department; Jonathan Kaan, KC piano instructor; and Lydia Lim, KC adjunct piano instructor.
Admission is free.
