'Jacks clinch share of SLC title

» The 'Jacks shot well from three point range, knocking down 11 of 24 long range attempts. » The 'Jacks held the Demons to only 35.8% shooting from the field. » SFA never trailed on the way to a 90-59 victory. » SFA tallied 23 total assists in the game on 35 made field goals, including five by Cameron Johnson. » The SFA bench totaled 42 points for the Lumberjacks, outscoring their Demon counterparts by seven. » The 'Jacks turned 26 turnovers into 40 points on the offensive end. » SFA had a 46-35 edge on the boards in the win. » The SFA defense forced 26 turnovers. » SFA cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 17 offensive boards in the game. » Kevon Harris led the 'Jacks with a game-high 18 points and nine rebounds.