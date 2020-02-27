Game on: Ribbon cutting set for new Kilgore College Esports practice facility

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore College will soon unveil its Esports ‘gym’ — a state-of-the-art facility where future gamers will train.
The practice facility will officially open with a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, in the Devall Student Center on the Kilgore campus. The facility features the best-available gaming computer stations, powered by Dell, with 27-inch monitors and RTX 2080 TI graphics cards.
“If students want to join the ranks of the professional gamers, they have to hit a very special type of gym,” said Andy Taylor, KC’s Esports coach. “We are extremely proud of our new ‘gym’ that gives our students a place to practice and prepare for competitions.”
The KC Esports program began in the spring of 2019 following the “Clash for College” tournament that awarded $4,000 in KC scholarships to the top finishers.
KC Esports has competitive teams in Overwatch, League of Legends, Rocket League, Call of Duty and Hearthstone.
“Right now our team consists of 26 members but we have a total of 64 students involved in the program,” Taylor said. “And that number will continue to grow as word spreads. Students competing on varsity teams must meet academic requirements and be enrolled full time.”
The team competes against other colleges and universities at gaming tournaments across the state, most recently competing at the Overwatch Masters Tour at the Esports Stadium in Arlington – the largest dedicated Esports facility in North America.
College Esports programs are governed by the National Association of Collegiate Esports. Currently, 175 colleges and universities offer officially recognized varsity esports programs.are members of NACE and they offer officially recognized varsity Esports programs. These schools have coaches and offer partial or full-ride athletic scholarships.
On April 18, KC and the Longview Mall will host the first gaming tournament held at the mall. The Longview Legends Cup it will be a 64-player tournament with winners receiving scholarships to KC and other prizes.
KC also offers courses for students interested in pursuing a career as a video game developer. Click here to learn more about KC’s Esports program.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.