East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Absolutely Beautiful Weather Expected through Saturday. Warming temperatures and fairly light wind. As we head into Sunday, clouds begin to build back into the area. A very slight chance for a few showers on Sunday, however, better chances expected on Monday with a few thundershowers possible. As a fairly strong storm system moves in on Tuesday, a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible. Rain should end during the morning hours on Wednesday. A few of the storms on Tuesday could near severe limits, so we are really watching that time period for you and will update you often on the chances for a few strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a 15% chance for significant severe weather on Tuesday. Stay tuned for any/all updates. Temperatures should remain fairly mild through the forecast period. Highs reaching the 70s, Saturday through Tuesday, then cooling down a bit after the cold front passes.