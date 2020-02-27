Elementary students in Tyler take on historical roles in Black History Living Museum

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - History came to life in Tyler on Thursday as students at Bonner Elementary School transformed into roles of historical significance in honor of Black History Month.
Students took visitors on a trip into the past by delivering presentations as notable African American figures, often dressed the character to make the experience as immersive as possible.
“In 1849, I ran away with three of brothers, but they were scared and went back," London Denise Cole read to her guests. “I continued on and went to a white lady’s house on the Underground Railroad. It wasn’t a real railroad - it was a system to help slaves escape north to freedom."
Cole played the role of Harriet Tubman, an American abolitionist and political activist who helped at least 300 slaves escape to freedom. Other students presented as Martin Luther King, Jr., Barack Obama, and even Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes.
Students researched historical figures of their choice and spent weeks conducting an investigative study using books, multimedia, and online resources.
“There was this documentary of her that taught me about her three brothers, the Underground Railroad, and more things,” said Cole.
“It’s awareness about the different people -- skin color, it’s not a factor, it really doesn’t matter,” said Ricardo Alvarez, assistant principal at Bonner. “It’s about your character. And that’s part of what students have to learn for their grade levels."
Alvarez said it is important for educators to help students make connections between historical events and real-life experiences.
