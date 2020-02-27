East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle prices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Compared to last week’s cattle market, the front end of all feeder steers and heifers weight class price averages ended 2 to 3 dollars higher.
The plainer and harder to place calves ended 3 to 5 dollars lower, according to the East Texas livestock report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows also weakened. They saw a dip of about 4 dollars. And slaughter bulls also felt a dip, but by only 2 dollars.
The continuing fear of the coronavirus spreading has really devastated the financial markets.
The livestock report also mentions the futures board this past week had little effect on the recent buyer aggressiveness.
