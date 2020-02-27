Deep East Texas physicians warning about oral health issues linked to vaping

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Health issues related to vaping do not stop at your lungs. Deep East Texas physicians are warning about oral health issues that people can experience by using e-cigarettes.
"They've also found that it can still cause problems in your oral health, including your gums and your teeth,” Dr. Megan Tanner from the Dental Center of Lufkin said.
Physicians say that vaping can cause dry mouth. The flavoring in e-cigarettes can soften the enamel on your teeth, so you're prone to more cavities.
“Other things such as tooth loss, periodontal disease, which makes your teeth fall out because they lose all their support,” Dr. Gregory Tate, oral surgeon at Oral and Facial Surgery Group of East Texas said.
Statistics show that about 37% of 12th graders reported vaping in 2018.
“They have all those kinds of sweet flavors, like watermelon or fruity, and it just makes it more appealing. Then, you don’t have the smell to worry about,” Dr. Tanner said. “I feel like the younger generation has found that it is more attractive to vape because they can still smoke, but they don’t feel like it’s as harmful.”
According to Dr. Tate, although vaping has shown to be a risk factor—he has not seen any direct cases thus far. He suggests for those who are already addicted to vaping, to pick the lowest nicotine level as possible.
“For those who do not vape, I do always want to go over the risks with people and encourage them that it's not safe for you. Not only for your oral health, but your overall health,” Dr. Tanner expressed.
According to Dr. Tanner, vaping does have some of the nicotine and the addictive factors in it that can be very dangerous to a person’s health.
Oral surgeons across the Pineywoods are encouraging kid stop vaping.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.