Construction on major U.S. 59 flyover project ‘moving along well’, TxDOT Lufkin says

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The beginning stages of a flyover construction project in Nacogdoches have been completed and progress is moving along well, according to Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Lufkin District spokesperson Rhonda Oaks.
Drivers can look to the east at U.S. Highway 59, just south of Loop 224 and catch a glimpse of the pillars that will help build the flyover for the Nacogdoches direct connect.
“You know, we’re seeing a lot of good progress out there right now,” Oaks said. “The work is moving along well, as the weather allows.”
The project is still in the first phase, which includes tie-ins and the relocation of underground utilities. Oaks said it’s worth noting that crews have completed the east side of the main lane structures.
Phase Two will include erecting the pillars for the west side of the main lanes. Oaks said Phase Two could begin as early as March 10.
“At that point in time, when they do begin that work there will be some disruptions to U.S. 59 traffic," Oaks said. "They’ll be brief. Mostly the entry points on the Business 59 and U.S. 59 will be affected.”
Business owner Dan Peppard watches traffic flow every day from his auto dealership. He’s pleased to see progress on the alternate route for through traffic.
“The big trucks and transports that come through, you know, they’re not shoppers. They’re going from point A to point B," Peppard said. "So I think when the bypass is completed this is going to be Business 59, and that’s what I am, a business.”
The $86-million project is set for completion in four years. The construction improvements place that portion of Highway 59 to interstate standards.
A groundbreaking will take place in Diboll on another portion of U.S. 59 improvements on April 3.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.