West Texas A&M University breaking down communication barriers

“One thing is that speech language pathology and audiology are both health science professions," says Collom. “They align themselves kind of in the middle of participation and an educational model as well as a medical model,” he says. “Communication is all neurological, and the most important and vital organ for communication is in fact the brain, whether it’s hearing, speech, voice, reading, writing, and so with that, we’ve had to grow as a profession to use more medical style and instrumental assessment measures.”