Tyler Police Department recognizes outstanding service among its ranks during ceremony

Officers responded to a call for service at Trinity Mother Francis hospital. The caller advised that her boyfriend was in need of immediate medical attention but was refusing to seek medical care. The caller later told officers of her boyfriend’s drug usage and how his health had declined significantly. Officers broadcast a description of the male so officers could begin searching. Officer Jonathan Holland spoke with the man on the phone and noted that he sounded winded and in pain. Officers located the male approximately two blocks away. Officers then arrived at the location and made continuous efforts to keep the male responsive. Officers Simington and Holland arrived at the male’s location moments later. Officer Holland began to maintain the male’s airway while officers assured that EMS was responding code 3. The male’s breathing varied but appeared mostly very slow and labored. Once it was determined that EMS was not as close as previously believed and with his health sliding, officers utilized the buddy carry and load techniques to get the man into the rear seat of a patrol car and transported him to the emergency room. Once at the hospital, officers loaded him onto hospital equipment and get him inside the hospital to be attended by ER staff who were able to assist him.