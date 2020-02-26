Tyler man sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to crash that killed wife, motorcyclist

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to causing a crash that took the life of his wife and another driver.
Investigators arrested Tommy Joe Allen in July 2019 on two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a motor vehicle. Allen pleaded guilty to one charge and no contest to the second charge.
Allen was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison for each count. The punishment is to be served concurrently.
On January 9, 2019, investigators said Allen was driving southbound on South Broadway in Tyler at a very high rate of speed when he hit a motorcyclist from behind.
The rider, Michael Gonzalez, died at the scene. Allen’s wife, Susan Allen, died three days later as a result of injuries she sustained from the crash.
According to police, lab results indicated that Tommy Allen had cocaine in his system at the time of the crash.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.