Tyler City Councilman serves last day in office, continues campaign for mayor

From The Don Warren for Mayor Campaign
TYLER, Texas - Today, February 26, Tyler City Councilman for District 4, Don Warren served his last day in office as part of the city council to continue his run for Mayor of Tyler.
According to the Tyler City Charter a council member must resign prior to and be out of office before being eligible to be elected as mayor. “Following city charter and local regulations, I must resign as councilman today," said Warren, "I am grateful for my time on city council and am proud to of represented District 4.
"I believe representing District 4 has given me the experiences and relationships necessary to represent all of Tyler, if elected as mayor,” said Warren.
Don Warren served as a city council member for three two-year terms since 2014. He also served as mayor pro tem from 2016 to 2018.
His priorities continue to be to maintain and improve the quality of life for all Tylerites, increase economic development, assist with rapid growth and changing infrastructure and accommodate public safety needs throughout the entire city.