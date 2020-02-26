Thomas Sitton returning to East Texas to coach Rusk

RUSK, Texas (KTRE) - Rusk has found their man to lead the Rusk Eagles football program next year and beyond, and they are bringing in an East Texas native.
Rusk Superintendent Grey Burton confirmed that over the weekend Rusk held a special board meeting and hired Thomas Sitton to be their next head coach. Sitton is currently the defensive coordinator at state-power Converse Judson in the San Antonio area.
“One of the things that set him apart, we were looking for someone our kids could relate to,” Burton said. “He understands the dynamics here. We know the coaches he will draw here will be really really good. He is not just worried about the kids in athletic contests but about kids doing better in life outside of sports.”
Sitton, a Cushing native, was previously the head coach at Chapel Hill and led the Bulldogs to a state title in 2012.
“One thing he said in the interview that struck me is that every kid, the best player or the worst player, will feel like they are the best player on the team. That’s how every kid should be treated.”
Burton hopes to have Sitton full-time on campus following Spring Break.
