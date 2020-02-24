SFA gains momentum in latest AP Top 25 poll

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lumberjacks brought in 29 points in the receiving votes category. That is 7th best of all NCAA teams receiving votes that do not have a top 25 ranking. To put it in perspective the University of Houston picked up the No. 25 spot. The Cougars have 102 points.
“There is a little bit more joy and pleasure with what is going on,” head coach Kyle Keller. “We don’t talk about winning the regular season. We talk about Katy and that is what we are striving for. Winning games becomes other things but winning Katy is what matters.”
At the Top of the poll, Kansas jumped from No. 3 to the No.1 spot after beating previous No.1 Baylor in Waco over the weekend. Baylor dropped to No. 2.
“We are in a good frame of mind,” head coach Kyle Keller said, “We are pretty healthy so to speak. We are confident in playing the way we want to play right now.”
SFA hosts Northwestern State on Wednesday night at 6:30. A SFA win guarantees them a share of the Southland regular season title. A win and a Sam Houston win over Abilene Christian would give SFA the regular season crown and the top spot in the Conference Tournament next month in Katy.
“We are just talking about winning our last six games and going from there,” Keller said. “Our focus is on Northwestern State on Wednesday night. It is a rivalry game and the biggest game of the year for us.”
