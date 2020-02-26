Saddle up your...forklift at the Forklift Rodeo!

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Maude Cobb Convention Complex hosted a rodeo in Longview today, but there wasn’t a single horse to be seen.
It was the annual Forklift Rodeo. Local industry employees get a chance to show off their skills with a forklift. Longview Economic Development Corporation just thought it was time the public got a chance to see just what these people are capable of, and have a little healthy competition between industries and individual drivers. It’s proven to be very popular.
“As soon as this is over we’ll start planning for next year because we get an overwhelming response from our local industries that are wanting to participate year after year,” Diana Velazquez, LEDCO Vice-President said.
The fourth annual event was attended by seven companies and there were 24 drivers entered in the competition. Shane Daily with Sam Dunn Enterprises took first place in the timed events.
