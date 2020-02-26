Roads are bumpy, but Mrs. Lee’s Daffodil Garden is open

Roads are bumpy, but Mrs. Lee’s Daffodil Garden is open
Daffodils are springing up at Mrs. Lee's Daffodil Garden. (Source: KLTV)
By Jamey Boyum and KLTV Digital Media Staff | February 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM CST - Updated February 26 at 11:01 AM

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The blooms at Mrs. Lee’s Daffodil Garden have peaked and the property’s caretaker tells us this weekend is the time to see them.

Dennis Phelps says the daffodil blooms peaked on Monday and should be in bloom for about two more weeks. He says the roads into the property are bumpy but passable.

Mrs. Lee’s Daffodil Garden is about three miles south of Gladewater off Highway 271 in Smith County.

Phelps recommended calling the garden at (903) 845-5780 before you visit to make sure it is open.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Mrs. Lee’s Daffodils are opening, but road isn’t ... yet

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.