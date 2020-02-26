Roads are bumpy, but Mrs. Lee’s Daffodil Garden is open

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The blooms at Mrs. Lee’s Daffodil Garden have peaked and the property’s caretaker tells us this weekend is the time to see them.
Dennis Phelps says the daffodil blooms peaked on Monday and should be in bloom for about two more weeks. He says the roads into the property are bumpy but passable.
Mrs. Lee’s Daffodil Garden is about three miles south of Gladewater off Highway 271 in Smith County.
Phelps recommended calling the garden at (903) 845-5780 before you visit to make sure it is open.
