Revelers party on Bourbon Street to celebrate Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Way down on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, the good times have been rolling all day long, from people dancing in the middle of the streets to the walking parades and second lines.
Everyone in the French Quarter and Bourbon Street really are a part of the greatest party on planet earth. One of the very best parts of Mardi Gras is the costumes and the characters inside them.
“I am Captain Spanky and this is my little friend, Pesky,” said one man on Bourbon.
“Hubig’s Pies, they’re coming back baby, they’re coming back. They burned down, I don’t know, ten years ago, but they’re coming back,” said one woman in a Lemon Hubig’s Pie costume.
“I’m wearing just like a pink rhinestone body suit. I feel sexy, I feel very sexy,” said another person on Bourbon St.
“I’m just wearing the typical flapper dress, and my husband looks like a golfer. We’re from the 20s,” said one woman.
People tell WAFB coming down to the French Quarter for Mardi Gras is a tradition.
“We are the Bucktown Social Aid and Pleasure Club, and we’ve been doing this for almost 20 years, wearing different costumes every year,” said the woman.
“I’m here to celebrate Mardi Gras. I only come alone or with others. That’s the only two times I ever come,” said one man dressed in an LSU robe and mask.
With Baton Rouge not having any parades on Fat Tuesday, some residents made the hour-long drive to the Big Easy to take part in all the fun.
“Because we knew that the liquor was going to be coming and flowing all day, and I caught these beads this morning. I didn’t have to do much for it,” said one college student from Baton Rouge.
“Well we were at Spanish Town, but no, it’s nothing like what you get over here on Bourbon Street. Nothing can compare to that,” said one Baton Rouge woman.
People will be making mistakes and memories until the clock strikes midnight, marking the official start of Lent. At midnight, the mayor and police chief of New Orleans will take part in the annual Bourbon Street sweep to officially mark the end of the 2020 Carnival season.
