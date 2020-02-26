Resolution introduced honoring Hiram Revels, country’s first African-American senator

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker has introduced a resolution honoring Hiram Rhodes Revels, the county’s first African-American senator.
This month will mark 150 years since Revels was sworn-in as a U.S. Senator from Mississippi.
“Hiram Revels was an extraordinary Mississippian and American whose legacy extends far beyond breaking the color barrier in Congress,” Wicker said. “He used his platform to fight for equality and reconciliation in a nation divided by race and the Civil War."
Revels represented Mississippi in the U.S. Senate from February 25, 1870, until March 3, 1871.
Revels died in 1901 and is buried in Holly Springs, Mississippi.
