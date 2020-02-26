Police investigating body found in parking lot

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are investigating a body found in the parking lot behind the Southern Utilities building.
Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, Tyler police were called out to the 200 block of North Broadway Avenue.
“The body was laying in the parking lot behind the KLTV & Southern Utilities building” said Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.
“Once we received the call we sent out our Supervisor to the scene once he arrived and assessed the scene he called out our detectives who are on the scene now,” said Erbaugh.
Around 3:30 in the morning the deceased was seen receiving a jacket from an individual in the parking, shortly after he was seen on security cameras sitting down. About 30 minutes later cameras captured the deceased slumping over.
Police do not expect foul play. They believe the person died of natural causes.
Police say they are waiting on an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.
