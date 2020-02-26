Mineola ISD police investigating copper theft at district softball field

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - The Mineola ISD Police Department said they are investigating a theft of copper which occurred at the district softball field on W. Loop 564.
According to a Facebook post from the department, thieves removed the access plates on the field lighting poles and removed wiring for the lights.
The post asks anyone with any information on who did this to call Wood County Crime Stoppers at 903-763-2274. You can also provide an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com.
The post said if an arrest is made based on your tip, you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
