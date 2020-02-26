Mineola ISD police investigating copper theft at district softball field

Mineola ISD police investigating copper theft at district softball field
Mineola ISD police are investigating a theft of copper that happened at the district softball field. (Source: Mineola ISD Police Department)
By Christian Terry | February 26, 2020 at 9:55 AM CST - Updated February 26 at 9:55 AM

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - The Mineola ISD Police Department said they are investigating a theft of copper which occurred at the district softball field on W. Loop 564.

According to a Facebook post from the department, thieves removed the access plates on the field lighting poles and removed wiring for the lights.

The Mineola ISD Police Department said they are investigating a theft of copper which occurred at the district softball field on W. Loop 564.
The Mineola ISD Police Department said they are investigating a theft of copper which occurred at the district softball field on W. Loop 564. (Source: Mineola ISD Police Department)

The post asks anyone with any information on who did this to call Wood County Crime Stoppers at 903-763-2274. You can also provide an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com.

The post said if an arrest is made based on your tip, you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.