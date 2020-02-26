Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-MARDI-GRAS
New Orleans celebrates end of Mardi Gras touched by tragedy
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With costumes, glitter and beads, New Orleans is marking the end of Carnival season. This Mardi Gras has been tinged with sadness after two bystanders out watching parades were killed in separate incidents in the days leading up to Fat Tuesday. Safety was on many parents minds as they watched parades with kids. Keitra Boutan said the first rule for her kids is that they cannot run up to the floats. Carnival season starts Jan. 6 and runs through Fat Tuesday when thousands of people flood the streets for parades or to walk through the French Quarter in elaborate costumes.
Louisiana corrections officer arrested for simple battery
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana prison guard has been arrested for allegedly using excessive force on an inmate and lying about it. Sgt. Julius Aikens, of Prairieville, was arrested on a charge of simple battery following an internal investigation, the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said in a news release Monday. It was unknown if he was represented by an attorney. Aikens was a probational employee at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center since last May. The department said it's in the process of firing him.
Former Louisiana pastor gets 60 years in child porn case
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A former Louisiana pastor has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison in a child porn case. The American Press reports John Michael Ward pleaded guilty Nov. 19, to two counts of production of child pornography. He was sentenced last week to 30 years on each charge to run consecutively. Ward was previously the pastor of Bellview Baptist Church in Westlake, where he had served since 2012. Authorities say he was arrested in 2019 for raping a child for a period of more than two years, beginning when the child was 10. The 45-year-old faces other charges in state district court.
Louisiana judge apologizes for racial slurs in text messages
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (AP) — A white Louisiana judge is apologizing for using racial slurs in angry text messages. District Judge Jessie LeBlanc now says she was upset over the end of her extramarital affair with a sheriff's deputy when she sent him text messages including a slur for black people. She says she's profusely sorry, but doesn't believe it should cause any trial verdicts to be overturned. The top prosecutor and lead public defender filed a court motion asking that she no longer handle criminal cases in Assumption Parish. Baton Rouge NAACP President Eugene Collins says she should resign. LeBlanc says she'll stay and run for reelection.
Safety group to convene after Mardi Gras float deaths
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans' police chief says a new group focused on parade safety during the Mardi Gras season will begin work either late this week or early next week. Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced the plans on Monday as he discussed the city's response to the recent deaths of two people in float-related accidents. Ferguson says the committee will consider all suggestions, including setting up barriers for the entire length of parade routes. He says the committees will include city officials, law enforcement and representatives of parade krewes.
Woman pregnant with twins, 7-year-old son die in car crash
LAPLACE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a pregnant woman expecting twins and her 7-year-old son were killed in a two-vehicle crash. Police say 27-year-old Tyandra Lewis was driving a 2005 Toyota Camry traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 when she stopped in the left lane. A 2002 Ford F-350 truck driven by Willy Buchan of Tyler, Texas struck the Camry from behind. Lewis and her son were fatally injured in the crash. Lewis' front-seat passenger, 43-year-old Clarence Muse and his 3-year-old son were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Buchan wasn't injured. It's unclear why Lewis stopped in the left lane. It also wasn't clear if anyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt. The investigation is ongoing.
Police: 2 innocent bystanders wounded in triple shooting
OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — Two innocent bystanders are among the three people that police say were shot at a restaurant in Louisiana. Opelousas police say the shooting happened early Sunday at an after-hours restaurant known as “The Back". News outlets report all three people were taken to a hospital for treatment. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening. The police chief tells KLFY-TV that one of the victims was the intended target while the other two were innocent bystanders. The chief says officers have interviewed witnesses. No suspects or arrests have been announced.
Study's verdict goes against new law school in Shreveport
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The idea of establishing a new law school in northwest Louisiana has been rejected in a study for state higher education officials. The Shreveport Times reports that two state lawmakers had asked for the feasibility study by the Louisiana Board of Regents. The study, presented Wednesday, found “little compelling evidence” that a new law school should be placed in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. State Rep. Cedric Glover was one of the lawmakers who sought the study. He said he was disappointed in the findings.