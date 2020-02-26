Jacksonville police chief: Report of gunshots turned out to be individuals ‘flinging’ ball bearings

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Individuals flinging ball bearings at the Walmart store in Jacksonville injured one person and damaged at least one vehicle on Wednesday.
“There was no shooting incident,” said Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams.
Williams said Jacksonville PD officers were dispatched out to the town’s Walmart after JPD got a report that someone had heard gunshots.
When the Jacksonville PD officers investigated further, they found that two people were seen “flinging ball bearings." He added that he thinks it was juveniles who used a slingshot to hurl the ball bearings.
At this time, there are no suspects in custody. Williams said Jacksonville PD investigators are reviewing surveillance videos from the store to see if they can identify the two suspects.
One person was treated at the scene by EMS personnel for a minor injury, Williams said. He said that at least one vehicle’s windshield was broken by a ball bearing.
