Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma provided a much-needed boost to its NCAA Tournament resume with a 65-51 win over No. 22 Texas Tech at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Kristian Doolittle scored 19 points and Brady Manek added 15 as the Sooners snapped a three-game losing streak. Texas Tech guard Jahmi’us Ramsey, who entered the game averaging a team-leading 16.3 points, was scoreless. Kevin McCullar led the Red Raiders with 13 points. Texas Tech was coming off a 30-point win at Iowa State and had won five of six. But the Sooners held the Red Raiders to a season-low 51.
CHICAGO (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 21 points and made a huge defensive play in the fourth quarter, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder top the Chicago Bulls 124-122 for their fourth consecutive win. Oklahoma City blew a 24-point lead but recovered in time to earn its ninth straight victory on the road, breaking a Thunder record. Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 21 points and 11 rebounds. The Bulls wasted a pair of stellar performances from LaVine and rookie reserve Coby White. LaVine scored 27 of his 41 points in the second half, and White had a career-high 35 in his third consecutive game over 30 points.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Martins Igbanu recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds to lift Tulsa to a 62-57 win over Tulane. Teshaun Hightower led the Green Wave with 19 points. Tulsa moved into a three-way tie with Cincinnati and No. 25 Houston atop the American Athletic Conference standings with each team having three regular-season games remaining.