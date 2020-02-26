East Texas native back home after being stranded in China due to Coronarvirus, stolen passport

TRINIDAD, TEXAS (KLTV) - As U.S health officials issue warnings about the Coronavirus, an East Texas woman who was stranded in China is back home.
Ashley Jenkins first spoke to KLTV via Skype on Feb. 14 from Nanjing, China. Jenkins had been self-quarantined in her apartment since early January. She had become stranded shortly after the Coronavirus after her passport was stolen during an argument. She told KLTV on Feb. 18, she was able to get an emergency passport and travel to Shanghai.
Jenkins told us on Tuesday, Feb. 25 via Skype that she made it back to the United States on Saturday when she flew into Dallas-Ft. Worth International Airport.
“I couldn’t believe I was in America on Texas soil," Jenkins said. “I just got overwhelmed.”
Jenkins says upon landing at DFW, officials checked her temperature and she made contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I went through a health check to make sure I didn’t have any symptoms. No fever, no cough. And then they monitored before letting me go."
For the next couple of weeks, Jenkins will have to remain at home and stay in frequent contact with the CDC.
“It’s definitely not voluntary,” Jenkins said. “I have to report to the CDC. A man out of Tyler calls me daily. He had to notify the local emergency rooms in case I have symptoms. I take my temperatures twice a day, once at 9 and again at 3. And then I have to send in my report showing if I have any symptoms. But he (health officials) does call me to make sure I’m here and I’m quarantining myself and I have to do this for two weeks.”
Jenkins had originally traveled to China to teach English.
