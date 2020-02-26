East Texas hospitals add nurse-midwife positions to prenatal, post-natal care team

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two hospitals in Tyler and Longview will soon offer midwife care as an option for expectant mothers in East Texas.
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Tyler and CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System in Longview have announced the addition of its new midwife group and a team of certified nurse midwives, who will begin seeing patients in late February.
A midwife is a health professional who cares for mothers and newborns around childbirth, and the education and training for a midwife is similar to that of a nurse. Midwives are Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRN) that work under the supervision of an OBGYN and play an instrumental role in ensuring that women and their babies receive a continuum of skilled care during pregnancy, childbirth, and in the important days and weeks after birth, according to a CHRISTUS spokesperson.
While midwife care is already available to mothers who seek support, mothers often must seek midwife support from outside of a hospital. A spokesperson for CHRISTUS said the addition was made to expand access to important prenatal and post-natal care.
“A midwife is a health care professional who provides an array of health care services for women including gynecological examinations, prescriptions, and labor and delivery care,” said Brandy Moore, Vice President of Operations, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Longview. “Our team of Certified Nurse-Midwives (CNM) are trained and licensed in nursing and midwifery and are certified by the American College of Nurse-Midwives. When combined with our Level-III NICU and the region’s only OB Emergency Department, we are able to offer the families of Longview and East Texas a truly word-class level of care before, during and after birth.”
While certified nurse-midwives provide expert care during labor and delivery, their support of new mothers and children after birth is a specialty that makes midwives unique. The nurse-midwives often help answer questions concerning specialized subjects, such as lactation support and advice in caring for a newborn.
“Our midwives are trained professionals with expertise and skills in supporting the women of East Texas to maintain healthy pregnancies and have optimal births and recoveries during the postpartum period,” said Kennedy. “Our calling is to provide women with individualized care uniquely suited to their physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and cultural needs. We are proud to be able to offer that level of care and service to our patients and to support the mission of CHRISTUS Health to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ with that service.”
