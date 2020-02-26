City of Longview halts curbside recycling for urgent repairs

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Curbside recycling services will not be available in Longview from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28.
During that time, contents from curbside recycling carts will be taken to the landfill with regular trash rather than being recycled.
The pause in curbside recycling is due to urgent repairs at Rivers Recycling, which is the local material recovery facility, according to the City of Longview’s website.
If customers prefer, they may choose to hold their recycling, until the week of March 2 though 6, including any excess recyclables that cannot fit inside the cart.
Trash collection, yard waste collection, bulky item pickup, and the compost site will continue to operate as normal.
