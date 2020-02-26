Chocolate bar recalled for undeclared presence of milk

The Praline Pecan & Ginger Element Bar in Dark Chocolate is sold in a kraft box, net wt. 3.1 oz. The product SKU number is 312806 and the UPC code is 7 11175 12328 8. The product is also sold in a gold caddy. The box has a SKU number of 312806 and the UPC code is 10711175128068. The affected best by dates are between 8/11/2020 and 10/10/2020. The affected lot numbers are 1101242, 1101731, 1101734, 1102664, 1102708, 1102754, and 1102914. (Source: FDA)