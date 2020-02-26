Chapel Hill students take Army enlistment oath via colonel stationed on International Space Station

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - A group of students at Chapel Hill High School was sworn into the U.S. Army on Wednesday via a colonel stationed on the International Space Station.
The students are part of a larger group of 800 recruits sworn in across the country during the first live Oath of Enlistment administered by U.S. Amry Colonel and NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan.
The ceremony included military recruits at the Space Center Houston.
The ceremony was streamed live on NASA TV to high school and recruiting venues across the U.S.
