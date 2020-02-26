CDC: Americans should prepare for ‘significant disruption’ from coronavirus outbreak

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Americans should prepare for a “significant disruption” from the coronavirus. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says an outbreak of the deadly virus is likely in the U.S.
“The global novel coronavirus situation is rapidly evolving and expanding,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases for the CDC during a telephoned briefing Tuesday on the current status of the virus.
The coronavirus is now present in at least 33 countries. The number of cases worldwide has surpassed 80,000, and nearly 3,000 people have died.
In the U.S., there were 57 confirmed cases as of Wednesday. Two of those cases involved person-to-person transmission among members of the same household, according to the CDC. Most of the cases in the U.S. are people who have been repatriated from high-risk areas.
Though the U.S. is not currently experiencing what the CDC calls “community transmission” — sustained person-to-person spread — the agency is warning recent community transmissions in Italy, Iran and S. Korea may mean its containment efforts won’t work in the long run.
“To date, our containment strategies have been largely successful. As a result, we have very few cases in the United States and no spread in the community. But as more and more countries experience community spread, successful containment at our borders becomes harder and harder. Ultimately, we expect we will see community spread in this country," Messonnier said. “It’s not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illness.”
The CDC’s recommendations for preventing the spread of the coronavirus are no different that what you would do to prevent the spread of the flu or other common respiratory viruses. They include washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, staying home from work if you’re sick, avoid touching your eyes, nose and more, clean and disinfect surface and cover your cough and sneeze.
A coronavirus update in the U.S. could disrupt schools, hospitals, businesses and government agencies, according to the CDC.
Right now, there are no vaccines to prevent the new coronavirus and nor medications approved to treat it.
“I’m concerned about the situation. CDC is concerned about the situation," Messonnier said. "But we are putting our concerns to work preparing. And now is the time for businesses, hospitals, community schools, and everyday people to begin preparing as well.”
As the CDC prepares for a coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., the agency says there’s no way to know if the outbreak will be mild or severe.
