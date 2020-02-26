Amarillo Jason’s Deli employee honored for protecting customer’s identity

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You don’t often see someone leave behind their social security card, thousands of dollars, and it is found right where they left it.
Hannah Green, a local Jason’s deli employee, was recognized today for going the extra mile by returning items a customer left behind.
As Hannah was bussing one of her tables, she came across an envelope filled with personal items. After discovering this, Hannah gave the envelope to her manager where they put the items away safely.
“Hannah was so excited that she really did something good. She did something that she was supposed to," said Ginger Owens, assistant manager at Jason’s Deli. “We just want everyone to know, do the right thing, go the extra mile, try your hardest, and she does every one of those things every day."
Days later, the owner of the items came in, and Hannah returned the envelope.
The owner of the items wanted to give Hannah a reward, and Jason’s Deli made an effort to surprise her with a gift of appreciation to honor her good act of faith.
“I think this will be life changing for Hannah,” said Pam Moore, job placement specialist at Quest Employment Services. “She loves and respects this place so much. They have been so great to her, but for Hannah, this doesn’t happen in her life very often. These things don’t happen to her.”
Owens adds the team is so proud of her and she’s truly made an impact on their lives.
