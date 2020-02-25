VIDEO: Dr. Tommie “Tonea” Stewart to be keynote speaker of Black History Month Convocation at Jarvis Christian College

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | February 25, 2020 at 11:40 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 12:20 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jarvis Christian College announced educator and award-winning actress Dr. Tommie “Tonea” Stewart as their keynote speaker for this year’s Black History Month Convocation.

According to a press release, Tommie “Tonea” Stewart, a native of Greenwood, Mississippi, has lived in Montgomery Alabama since 1990. She is a professional actress, play director, national museum exhibit director, retired tenured Professor and Dean of the College of Visual & Performing Arts at Alabama State University (ASU).

Dr. Stewart talked with East Texas Now’s Kayla Lyons before the convocation event.

