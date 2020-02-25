Texas Tech Professor: Wearing masks does not prevent catching the flu

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Flu season is in full swing and you may see some people using face masks to protect themselves from getting sick, but do they really help?
Dr. Richard Lampe, the professor and chairman of pediatrics at Texas Tech University School of Medicine and infectious disease specialists said the face masks are necessary for certain reasons.
“They will protect people from catching respiratory viruses,” Lampe said.
The flu is known as a respiratory virus, but the masks are used as a prevention of spreading the illness if you are sick or feeling some of the flu-like systems. Dr. Lampe said if you are around someone in a small space that does show signs of the flu or has the flu, then it is a good idea to wear a mask to stop the spread.
“People with the disease are going to spread it, but they don’t spread it for 20 feet, it’s not floating around, at least the typical respiratory viruses like the influenza,” Lampe said.
Dr. Lampe suggests that people should still get the flu shot.
“I understand the flu vaccine this year has about a 45 percent effectiveness in adults and a 55 percent effectiveness in children,” said Lampe.
But doctors’ orders are…
“If they are well, no need for it,” said Lampe.
