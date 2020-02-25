Ten arrested in Rusk County delinquent child support roundup

“There were 30 on the list to start with, and we’re still actively searching for the others,” said Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Price. “A lot of them have called in and tried to make arrangements and make deals. If they come in today and visit with the AG, they can work something out with the attorney general’s office. If they don’t come in today, then they’ll just have to be booked into the county jail and go back before the AG judge."