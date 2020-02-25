Affidavit: Murder suspect claims self-defense in strip-club stabbing

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A preliminary autopsy report states a murder victim suffered a heart injury caused by a stab wound to the chest.
The report indicates Robert Paul Davis, 36, of Lufkin, died from multiple sharp force injuries. The manner of death is listed as a homicide.
According to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Jaguars, a strip club located on Estes Parkway, around 3 a.m. Sunday. They found Davis and transported him to a Longview hospital, where he later died.
Deputies arrested Dustin Page, 34, of Gilmer, and charged him with second-degree murder. He has posted a $100,000 bond.
In an arrest affidavit released to KLTV on Tuesday, Page approached deputies at the club at 3:12 a.m. and asked if they wanted his side of the story. Page had blood on his clothes and was carrying a bloody knife, according to the affidavit.
Page told deputies he and Davis went outside the club to fight and Davis punched him repeatedly and knocked him to the ground. Page said he “poked” Davis with a knife in self-defense.
Witnesses at the scene said they saw Davis hitting Page and knocking him to the ground and a third man joined the fight and started kicking Page and then he reached for his waistband as if he had a gun and yelled that he was “loaded.” Davis then stood up and leaned against a truck in distress, according to the affidavit.
The third man told deputies he and Davis were inside the club when Page and Davis got into an argument. The third man said Page challenged Davis to a fight and they went outside. He said he saw them fighting and Davis yell, “He’s got a knife! He stabbed me!” The third man said he tried to kick Page off Davis and then kicked a knife away from Page. The third man said Davis got up and stumbled back toward the club entrance and told a bouncer.
