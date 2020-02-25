Nazareth’s rookie robotics team competing for first time in World Championship

NAZARETH, Texas (KFDA) - Nazareth High School’s robotics team is seeing major success on and off the competition floor.
This is Nazareth’s first ever robotics team, and they’ve been successful enough to be one of four teams in this area to advance to the world championship.
“It’s been a journey," says Head Coach Robert O’Conner. “I mean, having some ideas in mind about where we want the team to go and setting goals, and step by step watching the team make it again and again and find success. Then all of a sudden they’ve built on top of each other, and these kids went way further than I ever thought they would."
O’Conner built this highly accomplished program from scratch, and he says his students developed their own unique skill sets over the year.
“One thing after another, they made their robot more and more complicated spending more and more time during they day, and a few hours after school, each of them kind of with their own skill sets," says O’Conner.
The students also take pride in having different responsibilities on the team, and they’ve learned to work together to continue winning competitions.
“It’s definitely a lot of fun, there’s a lot of hard work put into this," says Luke Schulte, member of the Robotics Team. “Everyday we all go to our different tasks, me and Tanner usually code while Braden, Brett, and Sterle all build. So we all kind of find different tasks to do everyday.”
Students also say this journey has helped them make decisions regarding their futures.
“I’ve always thought about going into the STEM type, but I’ve never really known what I wanted to do," says Tanner Birkenfeld, member of the Robotics Team. “But Mr. O’Conner introduced me to the JAVA language, and ever since, I’ve been hooked on coding.”
With the community’s support, this team is also looking to continue competing for many years to come.
