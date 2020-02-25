EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A chilly start this morning as temperatures drop into the 40s. Expect mostly sunny skies this morning to become partly cloudy this afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 60s. Winds will begin to pick up through the day, gusting to 15 mph by late afternoon and evening. A cold front moves through overnight tonight with a very slight chance of rain and much colder temperatures for midweek. Afternoon high temperatures will only reach the upper 40s with blustery north winds Wednesday. Winds will die down late Wednesday night with a light freeze by early Thursday morning. Cool, but with sunshine and light winds Thursday and a warming trend heading into the weekend. Slight chances for rain return to the forecast by Sunday evening and continue early next week.