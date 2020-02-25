Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Ahsante Shivers scored 16 points with seven rebounds and Southern held Alabama A&M to 37 points on 23.8% shooting en route to a 64-37 win. Both marks represented season bests for the Jaguars. Damiree Burns scored 10 points with five assists off the bench for the Jaguars (13-15, 10-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who led 40-21 at halftime and held the Bulldogs to a season-low 16 second-half points. Darius Williams had nine rebounds. Cameron Alford scored 10 pints with nine rebounds for Alabama A&M (7-18, 4-10), which shot 24% from the field (10 of 42). Jalen Johnson added four blocks.