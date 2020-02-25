No one injured in Tyler house fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler firefighters are working to extinguish a house fire near Texas College Tuesday morning.
According to officials at the scene, five fire units responded to the house in the 2700 block of N. Grand Avenue just after 5:30 a.m.
As of 6:24 a.m., the fire is under control and firefighters are investigating to determine the extent of the damage to the structure.
The caretaker of the property was inside, but not injured.
Traffic on Grand Avenue is blocked between 27th Street and 29 Street for emergency vehicles and equipment. Motorists should use Glass Avenue or Border Avenue as alternate routes.
