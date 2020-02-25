East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Enjoy the warmer temperatures while you can...they are about to change drastically. A cold front will move through East Texas this evening/tonight allowing some very cold air to arrive for our Wednesday. Very windy conditions are expected as well. A Clear Sky is likely tonight, but increasing clouds during the morning hours is expected...even a few showers are possible over the northern sections of ETX early in the morning. By the time the afternoon arrives, skies should begin to clear quickly as the coldest of the air moves in. High temperatures on Wednesday should remain in the middle 40s with a very gusty NW wind at 15-25 mph, gusting to near 30 mph. Winds will begin to settle a bit during the afternoon, but it will remain very chilly. A very cold morning is likely on Thursday with lows dropping into the upper 20s for a few hours. Sunshine and cool temps are expected on Thursday, finally warming up through the rest of the weekend and into early next week. More clouds are expected on Sunday with a slight chance for showers, then better chances for rain on Monday/Tuesday as a front approaches and moves through late on Tuesday.