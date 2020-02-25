DPS says suspect swallowed meth after chase in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A chase in South Lubbock ended near 92nd and Avenue P on Saturday, when a suspect ran from a trooper who tried to make a traffic stop.
The chase started around 4:23 p.m. near 98th & Avenue P when the suspect tried to evade arrest. DPS says the suspect lost control of the vehicle and struck two trees near the intersection of 92nd and Avenue P.
The suspect continued to run on foot until the DPS trooper chased him down. DPS says the suspect, identified as Manuel Cerros Mendoza, was taken to UMC after he swallowed methamphetamines in an attempt to conceal it from the trooper. More meth was later located in the vehicle.
Mendoza has been charged with evading arrest, evading in a vehicle and drug possession.
