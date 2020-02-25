Deputy’s dashcam video captures moment Gregg County inmate escapes from jail

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gregg County deputy’s dashboard camera inadvertently captured the moment an inmate escaped from jail.
Investigators said back in December that Jace Laws escaped from his cell by carving out portions of a brick in the Gregg County south jail. He was then able to access the building infrastructure and make his way out.
The video begins as a deputy pulls up the jail building. As the deputy walks in, his dashcam continues rolling. Several minutes roll by until a man wearing a white t-shirt can be seen crawling around on the awning above the jail’s entrance.
Laws spends the next few minutes ducking for cover and peeking over the edge of the awning, appearing to make sure his cover won’t be blown by a law enforcement official. Eventually, he climbs down from the awning and strides down the sidewalk in full view of the cruiser’s dashcam.
Investigators said Laws was gone for three days before jailers realized he was missing. He was later discovered and captured near Gladewater airport.
Laws pleaded guilty in January to charges of Escape and Evading Arrest. Laws was convicted in Oct. 2019 on two counts of Assault of a Peace Officer. He was subsequently sentenced to 40 years on count one and 30 years on count two.
Additionally, Laws was under indictment for the separate offense of Evading Arrest or Detention with a Motor Vehicle, a third-degree felony.
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.